Sharkey, Howes & Javer recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $413.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGU(16.53%), IVV(14.97%), and IUSB(8.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sharkey, Howes & Javer’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 551,472 shares in BATS:GCOW, giving the stock a 4.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.01 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF traded for a price of $30.58 per share and a market cap of $614.25Mil. The stock has returned 0.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, Sharkey, Howes & Javer bought 163,471 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 385,443. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.56 per share and a market cap of $35.59Bil. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

The guru established a new position worth 188,480 shares in BATS:EEMV, giving the stock a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.59 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $55.2688 per share and a market cap of $6.07Bil. The stock has returned -7.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer reduced their investment in NAS:ESGE by 250,134 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.74.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $31.735 per share and a market cap of $4.34Bil. The stock has returned -20.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 63,487 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $98.16 per share and a market cap of $65.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

