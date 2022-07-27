MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 518 stocks valued at a total of $1.90Bil. The top holdings were VTV(10.16%), VUG(8.81%), and VB(5.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:CMF by 709,615 shares. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.33.

On 07/27/2022, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.5 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,779,472 shares in NYSE:RC, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.1 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Ready Capital Corp traded for a price of $13.61 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned 2.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ready Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-book ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 93,361 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 388,035. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.2978 per share and a market cap of $258.53Bil. The stock has returned -11.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 156,523 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/27/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.0299 per share and a market cap of $29.39Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP bought 65,055 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 751,802. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $239.4985 per share and a market cap of $73.07Bil. The stock has returned -18.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a price-book ratio of 7.84.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

