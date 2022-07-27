Cambria Investment Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2321 Rosecrans Avenue El Segundo, CA 90245

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 261 stocks valued at a total of $771.00Mil. The top holdings were SHV(3.25%), VAMO(3.25%), and PDBC(2.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cambria Investment Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. bought 219,324 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 227,360. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.06 per share and a market cap of $20.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 189,924-share investment in NYSE:WBS. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.29 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Webster Financial Corp traded for a price of $45.32 per share and a market cap of $7.97Bil. The stock has returned -1.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Webster Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. reduced their investment in BATS:SYLD by 139,442 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.84.

On 07/27/2022, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF traded for a price of $57.24 per share and a market cap of $517.16Mil. The stock has returned -3.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

The guru established a new position worth 460,890 shares in BATS:TAIL, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.9 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Cambria Tail Risk ETF traded for a price of $17.06 per share and a market cap of $490.19Mil. The stock has returned -9.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. bought 236,825 shares of ARCA:DBMF for a total holding of 254,585. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.53.

On 07/27/2022, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $32.0091 per share and a market cap of $441.60Mil. The stock has returned 23.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.