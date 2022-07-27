StoneX Group Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 213 stocks valued at a total of $196.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.01%), MSFT(3.50%), and AMZN(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were StoneX Group Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 503,828-share investment in NAS:PTON. Previously, the stock had a 9.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.21 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $8.655 per share and a market cap of $2.93Bil. The stock has returned -92.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

StoneX Group Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 57,595 shares. The trade had a 9.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/27/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $167.54 per share and a market cap of $455.20Bil. The stock has returned -54.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 386,059-share investment in ARCA:SPSB. Previously, the stock had a 8.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.81 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.8399 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned -3.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

StoneX Group Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GTEK by 317,979 shares. The trade had a 7.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.06.

On 07/27/2022, Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF traded for a price of $23.91 per share and a market cap of $246.27Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a price-book ratio of 4.41.

During the quarter, StoneX Group Inc. bought 72,172 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 114,573. The trade had a 5.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.36 per share and a market cap of $2,499.87Bil. The stock has returned 5.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-book ratio of 37.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

