Courant Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $105.00Mil. The top holdings were PGR(22.42%), KMX(18.70%), and JPM(14.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Courant Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Courant Investment Management LLC bought 62,000 shares of NYSE:KMX for a total holding of 216,159. The trade had a 5.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.08.

On 07/27/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $92.53 per share and a market cap of $14.71Bil. The stock has returned -31.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Courant Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MTB by 6,900 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.06.

On 07/27/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $171.545 per share and a market cap of $30.09Bil. The stock has returned 31.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Courant Investment Management LLC bought 20,000 shares of NAS:SEIC for a total holding of 54,707. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.33.

On 07/27/2022, SEI Investments Co traded for a price of $53.51 per share and a market cap of $7.25Bil. The stock has returned -10.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SEI Investments Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-book ratio of 3.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,000 shares in NYSE:LOW, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.96 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $187.4 per share and a market cap of $119.36Bil. The stock has returned -1.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Courant Investment Management LLC bought 12,000 shares of NYSE:PGR for a total holding of 201,826. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.62.

On 07/27/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $112.24 per share and a market cap of $65.69Bil. The stock has returned 19.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

