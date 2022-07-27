AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 346 stocks valued at a total of $1.08Bil. The top holdings were SGOV(23.34%), SPYG(4.04%), and SPYV(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC bought 1,413,273 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 2,523,311. The trade had a 13.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.95.

On 07/27/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.1113 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 511,498 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $56.06 per share and a market cap of $13.27Bil. The stock has returned -13.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a price-book ratio of 6.49.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 722,564 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $37.8894 per share and a market cap of $12.76Bil. The stock has returned -2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 570,395 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.13.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $29.3673 per share and a market cap of $11.54Bil. The stock has returned -16.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 357,257 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.56.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.785 per share and a market cap of $6.24Bil. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

