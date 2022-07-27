Allen Capital Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3032 WEST STOLLEY PARK RD GRAND ISLAND, NE 68801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $493.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(6.56%), JPST(5.80%), and FIXD(5.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Allen Capital Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Allen Capital Group, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 133,054 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.1.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.7499 per share and a market cap of $27.80Bil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

During the quarter, Allen Capital Group, LLC bought 196,091 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 728,913. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.5963 per share and a market cap of $14.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, Allen Capital Group, LLC bought 358,052 shares of ARCA:SJNK for a total holding of 1,073,873. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.03.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.825 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Allen Capital Group, LLC bought 131,047 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 311,041. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.51.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.88 per share and a market cap of $28.65Bil. The stock has returned -10.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, Allen Capital Group, LLC bought 184,680 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 849,757. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.1.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $31.636 per share and a market cap of $3.88Bil. The stock has returned -16.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.