FLC Capital Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $300.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGU(6.30%), SPLG(6.15%), and SCHZ(5.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FLC Capital Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FLC Capital Advisors bought 185,159 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 331,697. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.675 per share and a market cap of $7.46Bil. The stock has returned -9.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FLC Capital Advisors reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 402,675 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.02.

On 07/27/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.1565 per share and a market cap of $22.77Bil. The stock has returned -9.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FLC Capital Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 183,891 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.85.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.265 per share and a market cap of $2.57Bil. The stock has returned -12.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a price-book ratio of 7.09.

During the quarter, FLC Capital Advisors bought 79,199 shares of ARCA:SCHR for a total holding of 198,642. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.55.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $52.1 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FLC Capital Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 76,157 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.855 per share and a market cap of $16.19Bil. The stock has returned -5.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

