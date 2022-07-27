Covenant Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 177 stocks valued at a total of $216.00Mil. The top holdings were EFV(8.49%), IWS(7.59%), and EFG(6.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Covenant Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 36,213 shares in ARCA:IMTM, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.1 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET traded for a price of $30.1599 per share and a market cap of $789.01Mil. The stock has returned -17.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru sold out of their 7,164-share investment in NYSE:JPM. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.09 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $114.09 per share and a market cap of $334.94Bil. The stock has returned -22.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 7,507 shares in NAS:IJT, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.38 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF traded for a price of $113.426 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned -11.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

During the quarter, Covenant Partners, LLC bought 13,434 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 17,340. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.26.

On 07/27/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $64.74 per share and a market cap of $30.18Bil. The stock has returned -13.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a price-book ratio of 6.49.

The guru established a new position worth 17,439 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.73 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.54 per share and a market cap of $25.78Bil. The stock has returned -19.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

