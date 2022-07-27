Human Investing LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

525 3RD ST, SUITE 331 LAKE OSWEGO, OR 97034

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $414.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(19.49%), VEA(7.36%), and BSV(6.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Human Investing LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 103,163 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.92 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.2173 per share and a market cap of $8.90Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Human Investing LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 179,438 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.8 per share and a market cap of $18.20Bil. The stock has returned -7.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Human Investing LLC bought 83,036 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 123,472. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.86.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.455 per share and a market cap of $82.17Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Human Investing LLC bought 15,006 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 232,499. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $364.12 per share and a market cap of $259.99Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.91.

During the quarter, Human Investing LLC bought 84,179 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 235,294. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.9.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.865 per share and a market cap of $14.78Bil. The stock has returned -3.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.