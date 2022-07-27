MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1805 Shea Center Dr. Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $187.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(15.70%), SCHF(8.27%), and SPY(7.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC bought 96,310 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 104,290. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.29.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.255 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 11,967-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $302.38 per share and a market cap of $167.54Bil. The stock has returned -16.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a price-book ratio of 6.08.

During the quarter, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC bought 59,972 shares of ARCA:XMLV for a total holding of 65,139. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.45.

On 07/27/2022, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $53.21 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -0.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 62,160 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.675 per share and a market cap of $7.46Bil. The stock has returned -9.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC bought 56,383 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 84,658. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $50.305 per share and a market cap of $31.38Bil. The stock has returned -15.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.