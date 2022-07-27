Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9361 BAYSHORE DRIVE NW SILVERDALE, WA 98383

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 301 stocks valued at a total of $472.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(10.10%), SPLG(3.87%), and IVV(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC bought 503,976 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 521,158. The trade had a 9.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.46 per share and a market cap of $18.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 246,551-share investment in NAS:IEF. Previously, the stock had a 4.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.41 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.24 per share and a market cap of $21.24Bil. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 86,984 shares in ARCA:IVE, giving the stock a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $147.27 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $141.47 per share and a market cap of $23.69Bil. The stock has returned -3.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

During the quarter, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC bought 125,648 shares of ARCA:IJS for a total holding of 130,380. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.77.

On 07/27/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $93.54 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -4.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

During the quarter, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC bought 118,010 shares of ARCA:IJJ for a total holding of 122,604. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.83.

On 07/27/2022, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $99.4044 per share and a market cap of $7.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

