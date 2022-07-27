Altus Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2500 CHAMBER CENTER DRIVE FT MITCHELL, KY 41017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(21.31%), QQQ(15.59%), and OEF(13.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Altus Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 73,257 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 7.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.35 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $134.96 per share and a market cap of $97.14Bil. The stock has returned -0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SHM by 40,316 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.91.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.66 per share and a market cap of $4.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 11,751 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/27/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.0299 per share and a market cap of $29.39Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Altus Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,038 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 145,237. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $198.2978 per share and a market cap of $258.53Bil. The stock has returned -11.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

The guru sold out of their 1,134-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $173.14 per share and a market cap of $431.85Bil. The stock has returned -9.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-book ratio of 16.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.87 and a price-sales ratio of 14.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.