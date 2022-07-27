Nationwide Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $76.00Mil. The top holdings were EMB(38.48%), ACWI(21.86%), and VCLT(21.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 478,000-share investment in ARCA:EFA. Previously, the stock had a 25.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.535 per share and a market cap of $46.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 1,799,100 shares. The trade had a 12.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.5.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $86.72 per share and a market cap of $17.53Bil. The stock has returned -13.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

The guru sold out of their 186,220-share investment in NAS:IGSB. Previously, the stock had a 6.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.77 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.885 per share and a market cap of $21.45Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 75,000-share investment in ARCA:GDX. Previously, the stock had a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.8 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $25.14 per share and a market cap of $10.12Bil. The stock has returned -24.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought 2,630 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 6,430. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 07/27/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.11 per share and a market cap of $23.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

