Bleichroeder LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $563.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(15.23%), LIN(10.92%), and BC(8.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bleichroeder LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bleichroeder LP reduced their investment in NAS:IVAC by 5,250 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.85.

On 07/27/2022, Intevac Inc traded for a price of $4.92 per share and a market cap of $123.29Mil. The stock has returned -24.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intevac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Bleichroeder LP bought 10,704 shares of NAS:CMPO for a total holding of 2,366,989. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.87.

On 07/27/2022, CompoSecure Inc traded for a price of $4.99 per share and a market cap of $75.29Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CompoSecure Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

During the quarter, Bleichroeder LP bought 15,487 shares of NAS:INVE for a total holding of 2,634,495. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.15.

On 07/27/2022, Identiv Inc traded for a price of $12.8 per share and a market cap of $285.89Mil. The stock has returned -15.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Identiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 640.00, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Bleichroeder LP bought 1,665,639 shares of NAS:LIQT for a total holding of 3,826,587. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.5.

On 07/27/2022, LiqTech International Inc traded for a price of $0.48 per share and a market cap of $21.15Mil. The stock has returned -92.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LiqTech International Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 2,456,285 shares in NAS:DBDRU, giving the stock a 4.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.9 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.9 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

