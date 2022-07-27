DAVIDSON TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.83%), AAPL(6.40%), and ABBV(5.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAVIDSON TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

DAVIDSON TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 2,519 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $368.92.

On 07/27/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $320.58 per share and a market cap of $97.93Bil. The stock has returned -8.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

DAVIDSON TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,024 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.36 per share and a market cap of $2,499.87Bil. The stock has returned 5.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-book ratio of 37.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, DAVIDSON TRUST CO bought 3,897 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 19,950. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $103.78 per share and a market cap of $45.33Bil. The stock has returned 1.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

The guru sold out of their 5,665-share investment in ARCA:IDEV. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.94 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $54.74 per share and a market cap of $7.15Bil. The stock has returned -15.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, DAVIDSON TRUST CO bought 3,234 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 17,460. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.56 per share and a market cap of $35.59Bil. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

