Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1601 WEST LAKES PARKWAY WEST DES MOINES, IA 50266

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(25.96%), SPLG(13.42%), and SPTS(9.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 5,624 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.4 per share and a market cap of $1,208.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 6,519-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.65 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $15.055 per share and a market cap of $36.51Bil. The stock has returned -47.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-book ratio of 0.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC bought 492,937 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 504,502. The trade had a 13.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.22.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.5963 per share and a market cap of $14.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 262,865 shares. The trade had a 11.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.47.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.7499 per share and a market cap of $27.80Bil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

The guru established a new position worth 660,561 shares in ARCA:SPTS, giving the stock a 9.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.03 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.455 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

