Detalus Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

383 MARSHALL AVENUE ST. LOUIS, MO 63119

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(10.49%), SPLG(8.67%), and PRF(6.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Detalus Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Detalus Advisors, LLC bought 48,957 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 332,633. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.5963 per share and a market cap of $14.03Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

Detalus Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 58,760 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.455 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Detalus Advisors, LLC bought 22,008 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 28,908. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.91.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.66 per share and a market cap of $4.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Detalus Advisors, LLC bought 37,455 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 320,544. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.56.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.785 per share and a market cap of $6.24Bil. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Detalus Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 5,056 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.9.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $139.19 per share and a market cap of $9.74Bil. The stock has returned -19.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.63.

