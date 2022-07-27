TrueWealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 SOUTHLAKE PARK BIRMINGHAM, AL 35244

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $214.00Mil. The top holdings were FTSL(6.94%), SPHD(6.37%), and DIA(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TrueWealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC bought 282,319 shares of NAS:FTSL for a total holding of 337,071. The trade had a 5.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.61.

On 07/27/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $45.04 per share and a market cap of $3.48Bil. The stock has returned -2.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 249,934 shares in NAS:SDVY, giving the stock a 2.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.06 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $25.54 per share and a market cap of $868.96Mil. The stock has returned -8.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC bought 133,447 shares of ARCA:SPHD for a total holding of 309,167. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.2.

On 07/27/2022, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $44.0838 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned 3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SJNK by 210,228 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.03.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.825 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 85,630 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 2.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.4 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.459 per share and a market cap of $5.56Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

