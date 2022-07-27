IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3600B N CAPITAL OF TX HWY AUSTIN, TX 78746

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were RAVI(10.43%), SHV(10.40%), and FTSM(10.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 39,539 shares. The trade had a 11.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/27/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $396.135 per share and a market cap of $360.87Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 224,606 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 10% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.4 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.459 per share and a market cap of $5.56Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC bought 150,440 shares of ARCA:RAVI for a total holding of 186,759. The trade had a 8.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.51.

On 07/27/2022, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund traded for a price of $74.5 per share and a market cap of $743.10Mil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC bought 99,017 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 144,444. The trade had a 6.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.46 per share and a market cap of $18.88Bil. The stock has returned 0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 76,979-share investment in ARCA:XLI. Previously, the stock had a 4.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.04 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $90.67 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -10.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a price-book ratio of 4.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.