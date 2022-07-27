Garrett Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $354.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(4.42%), BSV(3.76%), and SPSB(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PHDG by 261,481 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 07/27/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF traded for a price of $33.7349 per share and a market cap of $266.08Mil. The stock has returned -6.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SWAN by 207,765 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.41.

On 07/27/2022, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF traded for a price of $27.79 per share and a market cap of $411.49Mil. The stock has returned -17.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 37,800 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/27/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.0299 per share and a market cap of $29.39Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 61,741 shares in NAS:DGRW, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.41 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $59.11 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a price-book ratio of 5.43.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 71,271 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.59.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.595 per share and a market cap of $5.68Bil. The stock has returned -5.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.16.

