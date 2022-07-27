Charles Carroll Financial Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17 Rocky Nook Avenue Kingston, MA 02364

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $77.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(11.74%), AAPL(11.15%), and GOOG(10.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Charles Carroll Financial Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Charles Carroll Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 38,110 shares. The trade had a 6.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.4 per share and a market cap of $1,208.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,255 shares in NYSE:BLK, giving the stock a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $652.94 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $632.85 per share and a market cap of $95.31Bil. The stock has returned -24.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Charles Carroll Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 7,000 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/27/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $263.8 per share and a market cap of $1,976.48Bil. The stock has returned -6.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-book ratio of 12.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.63 and a price-sales ratio of 10.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 16,084-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.86 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $87.6072 per share and a market cap of $142.43Bil. The stock has returned -3.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 8,085 shares in AMEX:LNG, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.24 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $145.03 per share and a market cap of $36.80Bil. The stock has returned 72.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.