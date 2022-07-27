HELIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $53.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(11.55%), MSFT(7.42%), and SPY(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HELIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,860 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 7.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $396.135 per share and a market cap of $360.87Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 32,000 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 6.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.4 per share and a market cap of $1,208.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, HELIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD bought 794,000 shares of NYSE:YSG for a total holding of 1,000,000. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.68.

On 07/27/2022, Yatsen Holding Ltd traded for a price of $1.335 per share and a market cap of $852.78Mil. The stock has returned -78.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yatsen Holding Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The guru sold out of their 5,000-share investment in NAS:COIN. Previously, the stock had a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.68 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $55.62 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -76.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

During the quarter, HELIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD bought 16,500 shares of NYSE:HDB for a total holding of 49,800. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.46.

On 07/27/2022, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $59.59 per share and a market cap of $110.31Bil. The stock has returned -13.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

