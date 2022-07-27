Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

603 MASSACHUSETTS AVE BOSTON, MA 02118

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 353 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.49%), VOO(4.29%), and QQQ(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 28,009 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.4 per share and a market cap of $1,208.82Bil. The stock has returned -34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC bought 970 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 42,607. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.36 per share and a market cap of $2,499.87Bil. The stock has returned 5.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-book ratio of 37.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC bought 964 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 21,795. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/27/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $90.525 per share and a market cap of $228.98Bil. The stock has returned 19.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-book ratio of 5.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC bought 267 shares of NYSE:BDX for a total holding of 5,329. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.

On 07/27/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $243.04 per share and a market cap of $69.21Bil. The stock has returned -0.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Strengthening Families & Communities, LLC bought 596 shares of NYSE:EMN for a total holding of 15,552. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.66.

On 07/27/2022, Eastman Chemical Co traded for a price of $93.88 per share and a market cap of $12.07Bil. The stock has returned -12.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eastman Chemical Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.