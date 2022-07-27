Company Continues to Win Awards and Looks Forward to the World CBD Awards in Barcelona in October Where it is up for Multiple Nominations

POKO Expects Uptick in Orders across Europe and the UK For Its Award-Winning Rosewater Toner

LONDON, UK and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Poko Innovations, Inc.,an award-winning UK-based collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem, is delighted to announce its bestselling Rosewater Toner has won a Silver Medal in the ‘Toners, Waters, and Spritzers' category and has scooped up a Bronze Medal in the ‘Free from Achievement' category at the 11th annual "Free From" Skincare Awards. The Europe-wide "Free From" Awards were founded to encourage and reward manufacturers of skincare products ‘free from' many of the allergens, preservatives, additives and fragrances associated with skin sensitivities and allergies and with ethical, environmental and health concerns.

"Free From" award winners were announced online on July 19 following a lengthy judging process which included a rigorous month-long assessment by four experienced cosmetic testers. The final decisions were made during roundtable expert judging sessions in June.

"I'm so proud to have won two medals for our Rosewater Toner on our first-ever entry for a ‘Free From; award," said Justine O'Hanlon, Co-Founder of Poko Skincare . "The entire Poko range means a lot to me because I formulated it for my own skincare needs with natural ingredients I love, when I couldn't find what I needed on the market already. The natural ingredients in Poko skincare products really help people's skin, and I believe our company is creating a brand that will be a cornerstone for problematic skin. I would like to thank the ‘Free From' judges, all of them skincare experts, for bestowing this honour upon our Rosewater Toner."

Having recently won Editor's Choice at The Beauty Shortlist Baby & Mama Awards for its Regenerating Collagen Moisturiser and Brightening Rosewater Toner, the recognition Poko received from the European Free From Skincare Award is another huge win for Poko as an industry newcomer. In June, Poko announced a number of its subsidiaries qualified as finalists in the World CBD Awards , which will be held in Barcelona from October 18 until October 21.

"We are in discussions with a number of big distribution houses, and I'm certain our recent awards will result in increased orders," added Ms. O'Hanlon. "Our products contain no alcohol, silicon or tree nut oils, and they are cruelty-free and vegan. For people with particular allergies and sensitivities, as well as consumers who want higher-quality, ethical products, Poko is an outstanding choice. I even believe our products are better than mainstream skincare products produced by much larger companies in Europe and the USA, and I can't wait for people to discover the quality and care we put into our skincare line and the results they will experience."

We are delighted with the number of awards we have received for Poko products in a variety of categories," David Hughes, CEO of Poko Innovations, Inc. "We could not have done it without our fantastic employees, our wholesalers and distributors, our enthusiastic retailers and our devoted customers. We expect to see increased sales over the next two quarters, especially in the fourth quarter of the year as the holiday season arrives."

For the full set of results of the "Free From" Skincare awards, see the Awards website at www.freefromskincareawards.co.uk . Poko Skincare products are available through our stockists in store or online at www.pokobeauty.com .

About The Poko Group, Ltd.

The Poko Group is listed on the CSE under POKO and is a collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD gummies UK industry through the company's leading brand Canndid www.canndid.co.uk CBD Gummies UK as well as skincare through Poko. The Poko Group is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/ .

