Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today the appointment of Kevin Maczka as Vice President of Investor Relations.

“I am pleased to join the Hayward team and play a pivotal role in shaping the Company’s ongoing investor relations strategy,” said Maczka. “This company is already known around the world as a leading player in the pool space and as a brand pool owners and professionals trust, and I look forward to further growing its reputation among investors.”

Maczka will oversee Hayward’s investor relations strategy and serve as the primary liaison to the investor community, as well as a key advisor to the leadership team on shareholder-related matters. Maczka will report to Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and be based out of the Company’s new corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

“Kevin is a strong addition to our team because he brings with him an extensive knowledge of public equity markets and proven experience as an investor relations officer and former equity research analyst,” said Jones. “We look forward to gaining from his strategic advice and perspective.”

Prior to joining the Hayward team, Maczka served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), where he led an award-winning investor relations program. He previously held leadership roles at BB&T Capital Markets as well as NorthPointe Capital, serving as Managing Director, Senior Sell-Side Equity Research Analyst and Buy-Side Equity Analyst, respectively.

Maczka earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration concentrating in Finance & Accounting from the University of Michigan, where he graduated with honors.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006014/en/