A proven industry leader and executive, Ryan Fernan, will help ORHub advance Ortho-Spine technology beyond current limitations.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC Pink:ORHB) officially kicks off the acquisition of PUR Biologics ("PUR") with the appointment of Ryan Fernan as the Head of PUR Biologics. An ORHub biotech company, PUR Biologics is focused on delivering next generation regenerative biologic products to address degenerative musculoskeletal diseases.

Mr. Fernan, brings direct access to a broad industry network with a proven track record of over 18 years in the medical device and biotechnology industry. Recognized as a frontrunner in sales and product development, Mr. Fernan's career included leadership roles associated with Johnson&Johnson/DePuy Spine, and then Zimmer/Biomet. With a strong entrepreneurial drive, Mr. Fernan also founded OC Surgical, Inc., which became the largest Actifuse distributor in the United States from UK-based orthobiologics company, ApaTech. His successes with Actifuse largely contributed to its purchase by Baxter (NYSE: BAX) for approx. $330M in 2010. Mr. Fernan went on to found PUR Biologics, quickly developing technologies from concept, through pre-clinical trials, to large animal trials in collaboration with the University of Colorado and UCSD, and into initial FDA human clinical trial discussions. These first- generation technologies were negotiated into a successful sale by Mr. Fernan to Histogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), while he continued directing the licensing and development of the next generation of cell derived extracellular matrix technologies.

"Mr. Fernan has already hit the ground running, identifying multiple technologies which we are evaluating for acquisition or licensing," said CJ Wiggins - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO. "Our intention with these potential deals is to place PUR in a leading position of today's bone growth market and tomorrow's advanced ortho-spine solutions. I am proud to have Ryan lead our Regenerative Therapeutic efforts and am excited by the plans to change how unmet patient needs will be addressed."

"I am focused on significantly improving clinical outcomes, while generating revenue, and have already secured many strategic sales opportunities. We are now completing our industry leading portfolio of advanced ortho-spine biologics," added Ryan Fernan, new Head of PUR Biologics. "We will be aligning with key opinion and industry leaders, who will support our highly innovative products and in turn, assist us in developing our new cell derived technologies addressing the osteoarthritis, cartilage regeneration, and the mitigation of pain."

With PUR's proprietary technologies, market access, and proven track record in product development, ORHub's Regenerative Therapeutic division is poised to impact multiple therapy markets that exceed a combined $40B in annual revenue.

--------------

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. The Company is a healthcare innovator and fintech company focused on payment processes, business logistics, and clinical solutions with digital and biological technologies. The Company utilizes Intelligent Automation and Cellular based technologies to Change Business for GoodTM and is comprised of four segments: Surgical Resource Management (SRM), Digital Payments, Regenerative Therapeutics, and Artificial Intelligence:

ORHub's SRM platform, "FutureOR" uses digital technologies to replace dated vendor-centric documentation and processes. The platform enables digital connectivity, faster vendor payments, and implant accountability for all surgically implanted medical devices and biologic products. The Company's Digital Payment focus is on software solutions which would allow b2b medical device & biologic vendors to reduce the Case-to-Cash timeline. With the acquisition of PUR Biologics, ORHub's Regenerative Therapeutic division is focused on the sale of bone regenerative products, while targeting new areas of opportunity with patented cell-based technologies. Together, these solutions form a valuable foundation for new uses of AI, quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized patient centered information and accessibility.

For more information, please visit: ORHub.com

###

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

Contact:

Jason Brown

ORHub, Inc.

612-209-7565

SOURCE: ORHUB, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709996/Orhubs-Ryan-Fernan-Becomes-Head-Of-Pur-Biologics-Leading-Regenerative-Therapeutic-Efforts



