Taiheiyo ( TSE:5233, Financial) is the largest cement manufacturer in Japan. It is also one of the bigger cement producers in the U.S. through its wholly owned subsidiary, CalPortland, which operates primarily in California. A healthy balance sheet has enabled Taiheiyo to finance itself at extremely low interest rates and broaden its reach in attractive markets. The company’s U.S. footprint is due to expand further with its recently announced agreement to acquire a Northern California cement plant, related distribution terminals, and ready-mix concrete assets from Martin Marietta Materials at what appears to be a fair price. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of this year. The two companies have also agreed to a preferred arrangement for the sale of an additional cement plant and distribution terminals, which would further consolidate the Southern California market, if they so choose. Taiheiyo also owns and operates cement plants in China and Southeast Asia. The overseas cement operations have taken on greater importance within the company in recent years and earnings generated outside of Japan now comprise the majority of profits. Like its Japanese peers, Taiheiyo’s domestic business has long suffered from a stagnant Japanese market where demand peaked in the 1990s and has fallen steadily since. More recently, rising fuel costs at a time of muted demand have created a challenging set of circumstances in which to fully offset energy cost inflation through price increases. Taiheiyo is working to address the issue with the introduction of a novel coal price surcharge system, which is intended to help the business react faster to fluctuating input costs. Conversely, Taiheiyo finds itself in a much more attractive position in the U.S. The U.S. cement market continues to be structurally undersupplied, which has allowed Taiheiyo and much of the industry to realize healthy profitability over long periods of time through price increases and high capacity utilization. Taiheiyo’s stock price appears to be suffering from association with the uninspiring backdrop of its home market and a lack of attention being paid to the very attractive U.S.-based business, which comprises the largest portion of its business value. Looking at valuation another way, if we assign only a modest value to Taiheiyo’s Japan-based assets, the current market cap attributes almost no value to its U.S. and other overseas assets.

From Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2022 letter.