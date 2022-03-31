Ashmore ( LSE:ASHM, Financial) is a London-based investment management company specializing in emerging market credit and equity strategies. As of March 31st 2022, Ashmore managed almost $64 billion, nearly 40% more than five years ago. Most of these assets are invested in debt-related strategies; however, assets under management in equity strategies have grown to a great degree over the past two years thanks to both investment performance and net inflows. While Ashmore seeks out investments in emerging markets, it also manages assets for investors outside of global financial centers with roughly 25% of firm AUM managed for clients domiciled in emerging markets. This asset gathering is accomplished through both its global platform and local operations in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. One such enterprise is Ashmore Asset Management Indonesia, a publicly-traded subsidiary listed through an IPO in 2020. Ashmore continues to hold 30% of the stock and may ultimately apply a similar playbook to monetize other subsidiaries as revenues in various geographies grow. Cash and securities have piled up on Ashmore’s balance sheet despite the company paying a large percentage of earnings out as dividends to shareholders each year. With Ashmore’s stock price having declined meaningfully amidst the prevailing emerging market gloom, Ashmore’s balance sheet cash and securities currently total approximately half of the company’s market cap. Management alignment with shareholders is achieved through compensation linked to ambitious corporate goals and investment strategy performance over the long-term and the company’s founder/CEO and employees remain among Ashmore’s largest shareholders today. At a share price of less than 5x earnings, as adjusted for its cash and securities, we view this as an opportune time to invest in a company that has been navigating global emerging markets for more than two decades.

From Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2022 letter.