Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 8 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2022.

For more information on Marathon Oil Corporation, visit the Company's website at https://www.marathonoil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Kathy Sauvé, 713-296-3915

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

