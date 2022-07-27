Iron Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 200 Northbrook, IL 60062

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were SPSB(9.19%), HTRB(8.69%), and CME(8.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Iron Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Iron Financial, LLC bought 81,546 shares of BATS:IBHD for a total holding of 90,778. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.88.

On 07/27/2022, iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF traded for a price of $22.835 per share and a market cap of $84.49Mil. The stock has returned -3.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Iron Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 51,678 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.81.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.89 per share and a market cap of $7.56Bil. The stock has returned -3.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Iron Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HTRB by 33,330 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.96.

On 07/27/2022, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $34.93 per share and a market cap of $981.53Mil. The stock has returned -11.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Iron Financial, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,791 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $156.79 per share and a market cap of $2,537.67Bil. The stock has returned 7.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-book ratio of 37.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.60 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Iron Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 10,196 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.94 per share and a market cap of $16.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.