TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $875.00Mil. The top holdings were HALO(7.67%), WFC(7.58%), and MSFT(7.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 196,719-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 4.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $177.9 per share and a market cap of $444.75Bil. The stock has returned -7.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-book ratio of 16.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.08 and a price-sales ratio of 15.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 354,889 shares of NYSE:BALL for a total holding of 528,348. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 07/27/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $72.36 per share and a market cap of $23.14Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:LAD by 76,249 shares. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $291.68.

On 07/27/2022, Lithia Motors Inc traded for a price of $255.7 per share and a market cap of $7.40Bil. The stock has returned -31.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithia Motors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 54,796 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 205,299. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 07/27/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $280.05 per share and a market cap of $203.72Bil. The stock has returned -3.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.89 and a price-sales ratio of 6.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TRAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:SBNY by 51,997 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.16.

On 07/27/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $180.51 per share and a market cap of $11.36Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

