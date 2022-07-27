LVZ, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $595.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(19.71%), IVE(13.75%), and IJR(10.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LVZ, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LVZ, Inc. bought 275,883 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 317,755. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.87.

On 07/27/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.07 per share and a market cap of $12.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LVZ, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FBND by 620,109 shares. The trade had a 4.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.57.

On 07/27/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.51 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

The guru sold out of their 90,881-share investment in ARCA:FLTB. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.04 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.02 per share and a market cap of $240.20Mil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LVZ, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SLQD by 83,769 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 07/27/2022, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E traded for a price of $48.84 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned -4.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LVZ, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 78,326 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.13 per share and a market cap of $9.42Bil. The stock has returned -0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.