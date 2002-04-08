TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Richardson will be appointed incoming executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines, LLC with effect from August this year. Peter will work with incumbent Greg Walker, Christine Keener, chief operating officer North America, and Mark Bristow, chairman of Nevada Gold Mines, as we plan for Greg’s retirement at the end of December 2022.



Peter brings a diversified background having worked in process engineering, project management, strategy and business development, and mining operations leadership. He was formerly senior vice president and chief operating officer for Lundin Mining Corp and before that worked in increasing leadership roles at Boliden AB. He holds an MSc in Geotechnology from the Luleå University in Sweden where he specialized in metallurgical engineering.

Announcing the appointment, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said Peter Richardson has an impressive record of improving results in each of his roles at Lundin and Boliden.

“He has a deep commitment to safety and is highly focused on tangible ESG results and operational excellence that drive real value for our owners and partners. He will be a very valuable addition to our executive team,” he said

