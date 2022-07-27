St. James Investment Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3838 Oak Lawn Avenue Dallas, TX 75219

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $612.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(9.62%), L(6.28%), and AEM(5.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were St. James Investment Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, St. James Investment Company, LLC bought 311,267 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 611,085. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/27/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $43.37 per share and a market cap of $194.30Bil. The stock has returned -24.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, St. James Investment Company, LLC bought 139,972 shares of NYSE:UL for a total holding of 706,707. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.28.

On 07/27/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $48.44 per share and a market cap of $123.45Bil. The stock has returned -10.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 7.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, St. James Investment Company, LLC bought 100,289 shares of NYSE:DD for a total holding of 501,089. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.33.

On 07/27/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $59.43 per share and a market cap of $30.22Bil. The stock has returned -17.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, St. James Investment Company, LLC bought 40,044 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 241,304. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 07/27/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $93.22 per share and a market cap of $123.86Bil. The stock has returned -26.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, St. James Investment Company, LLC bought 190,271 shares of NYSE:GOLD for a total holding of 1,539,107. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.74.

On 07/27/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $15.41 per share and a market cap of $27.39Bil. The stock has returned -24.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.