Portland Global Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

217 COMMERCIAL STREET PORTLAND, ME 04101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $522.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(10.78%), MDY(6.78%), and IJH(4.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Portland Global Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 199,115 shares in NAS:GNOM, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.71 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $14.4 per share and a market cap of $228.87Mil. The stock has returned -34.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.41.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 8,576 shares of NYSE:HUBB for a total holding of 18,408. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.34.

On 07/27/2022, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $209.71 per share and a market cap of $11.25Bil. The stock has returned 9.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 3,110 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 38,792. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.09 per share and a market cap of $297.42Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 5,026 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 103,908. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $243.75 per share and a market cap of $60.51Bil. The stock has returned -6.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 17,395 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 215,116. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.83 per share and a market cap of $87.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

