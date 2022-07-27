JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $623.00Mil. The top holdings were PFE(5.24%), EMR(4.78%), and BMY(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 293,906 shares in MEX:GSK N, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1107.52 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of MXN849 per share and a market cap of MXN85.04Bil. The stock has returned -9.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 296,146-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.4 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $43.54 per share and a market cap of $88.55Bil. The stock has returned 13.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 53,692 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 07/27/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $138.86 per share and a market cap of $79.10Bil. The stock has returned -27.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:OGE by 174,781 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.76.

On 07/27/2022, OGE Energy Corp traded for a price of $39.48 per share and a market cap of $7.90Bil. The stock has returned 20.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OGE Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:AQN by 373,429 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.49.

On 07/27/2022, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp traded for a price of $13.61 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

