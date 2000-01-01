Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial) was also a significant drag on relative performance, even though it performed well compared to other Technology stocks in the first half of the year. While its revenue grew more than 20% in the first quarter, this was a deceleration from the 30% or more growth it posted in each quarter of 2021. Alphabet continues to have a near-monopoly of online search, and its stock should perform better when investor sentiment swings back toward growth stocks.

From Mairs & Power Growth Fund's second-quarter 2022 letter.