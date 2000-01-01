Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Mairs & Power Comments on Alphabet

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

Alphabet (

GOOG, Financial) was also a significant drag on relative performance, even though it performed well compared to other Technology stocks in the first half of the year. While its revenue grew more than 20% in the first quarter, this was a deceleration from the 30% or more growth it posted in each quarter of 2021. Alphabet continues to have a near-monopoly of online search, and its stock should perform better when investor sentiment swings back toward growth stocks.

From Mairs & Power Growth Fund's second-quarter 2022 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles