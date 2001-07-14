VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced the commencement of the contract to provide transcription and recording services to Queensland Courts Department of Justice and Attorney General (DJAG).

Upon completion of an extensive review of available services for recording and transcription of court and tribunal proceedings, a master services agreement was signed in late 2020 for a six-year term plus three, one-year options with DJAG. The first statement of work, for an initial period of three years commenced on July 11, 2022. The contract allows for the Company to provide high-quality monitoring and transcription services ensuring precision, prompt delivery and confidentiality to all courts and tribunals in the state.

“We are committed to continue to deliver this critical service to the Queensland Courts with the same high standards they experienced from our Auscript team of professionals for the past ten years,” said Susan Sumner, VIQ President and Chief Operating Officer. “We also look forward to engaging with the legal firms across the state to remain the reliable choice for transcript requests.”

With more than 100 years of experience, the Company has a deep understanding of court operations. With ten years of experience providing transcription and recording services to Queensland Courts and Tribunals, court transcripts will continue to be managed by the same team of qualified and trained transcriptionists boasting a 99.53% accuracy rate.

VIQ employs court trained monitors and transcriptionists who are highly skilled in producing accurate records for their valued customers, including DJAG. Under the first statement of work, VIQ is expecting to be assigned 12,000 hours of monitoring services and production of more than 500,000 transcript folios annually.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

