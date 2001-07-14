The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Colussi Ermes, a leading worldwide manufacturer of automated washing solutions for the food processing industry. Located in Pordenone, Italy the company has approximately $50 million in annual revenues.

“Colussi Ermes is a highly respected, global leader directly addressing food safety and sanitation, a top priority across the entire food processing industry,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “Colussi has the broadest offerings of automated washing solutions, covering a wide array of applications. Their washing solutions are in demand due to technology that reduces labor needs, decreases water and energy usage, minimizes chemical use and operates in a small footprint. The Colussi washing systems complement our existing food processing solutions and are incorporated in many of our current customer projects. This acquisition will support a significant opportunity for collaboration with brands presently in our portfolio, to deliver best-in-class, full-line solutions to our customers.”

Colussi Ermes provides automated washing solutions for global food processors in many specialties including bakery, confectionary, protein and fruits and vegetables. More information is available by visiting www.colussiermes.com.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity. For more information on Middleby and the company’s brands please visit www.middleby.com.

