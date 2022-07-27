NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announces that the Midnight Theatre, the anticipated new, variety theater in midtown Manhattan in which the company has an ownership stake, christened the venue last night with its first of many private events prior to its official opening this fall. The event was a film screening of Brooklyn Nets superstar and 35V and Boardroom co-founder Kevin Durant's documentary NYC Point Gods. NYC Point Gods profiles the highly influential 80s and 90s NYC hoops legends that emerged out of New York City, highlighting some of the most famous point guards in New York City history, including Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne "Pearl" Washington.

The star-studded event at Midnight Theatre last night welcomed guests like the film's producers Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, its director Sam Eliad, plus Spike Lee, Jayson Tatum, Metta Sandiford-Artest, Nancy Lieberman, Smush Parker, Paul Pierce, Sabrina Ionescu, and of course, the Point Gods themselves, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, God Shammgod, and Rod Strickland among other iconic NBA and WNBA athletes, all celebrating the release of the new film, which will air July 29th on Showtime.

The Midnight Theatre is an ever-evolving performance venue located in the heart of New York's Manhattan West, Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The glamorous, 160-seat theater was conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock to be a unique home for talent in all genres of magic, music, theater and performance art.

Earlier this summer, Hidden Leaf, the beautiful standalone restaurant inside the Midnight Theatre, opened its doors to patrons. This latest concept from Brooklyn restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus) features a pan-Asian menu, created by Executive Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel). Internationally renowned bartender Iain Griffiths (He/They), co-founder of the wildly acclaimed and influential Dandelyan and White Lyan bars in London, made their first permanent foray into the NYC drinks scene with the opening of Hidden Leaf's bar and its street level companion, a high-energy aperitivo bar Midnight Cafe.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

About Midnight Theatre

Midnight Theatre is a new, intimate performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West - Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The ever-evolving, 160-seat theater - which will have its official opening this fall - was conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock to be a unique home for talent in all genres of magic, music, theater, and performance art. Inside the glamorous Midnight Theatre is an equally elegant and lively restaurant and bar, Hidden Leaf. Created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus) and with a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine.

