ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines, announces a new client, Rentalz.com. Rentalz.com is part of Resortia Group, which also owns Ownerpoint.io. Findit will begin building out URLs within the Findit platform for Rentalz.com campaign to help improve overall web presence.

Findit has been engaged by new Vacation Rental Marketplace, Rentalz.com. Rentalz is similar to other Vacation Rental websites such as Airbnb and VRBO in that they make finding and booking a Vacation Rental home easy. Where Rentalz stands out is that they only work with professional Vacation Rental Property Managers, and they do not charge any guest booking fees like Airbnb and VRBO does. By only working with Professionally Managed properties, Rentalz aims to provide travelers with a better experience at a fair price. Booking a vacation home through Rentalz can save a guest on average 10% versus Airbnb and VRBO, which can add up to hundreds if not thousands of dollars sometimes. Currently, Rentalz has approximately 50,000 listings in over 100 major travel destinations in the US and is looking to rapidly expand through the rest of 2022 and beyond. Findit will assist Rentalz with SEO and Content related services to help drive more traffic to their site without having to pay the very costly Pay-Per-Click fees that Vacation Rental related keywords cost.

Larry Hoffer, the founder of Rentalz stated: "The key to our success has been the longstanding partnerships we have with our Local Partners. We have created a new and improved Local Partner program designed for full-service property management companies that addresses the challenges of most companies in today's changing hyper-competitive business environment. While virtually every property management company already has made distribution on the big OTAs an important part of their business strategy, which we fully endorse, it becomes more important than ever to have alternate streams to drive direct business and communicate directly with potential guests. Through our parent company, Resortia, we offer many other services for Vacation Rental Property Managers to help achieve more direct bookings, homeowner inventory growth and direct consumer marketing to name a few".

Tom Powers (Secretary of Findit Inc) stated, "We are excited to work with Rentalz, and we see their business model being very attractive to consumers. The Vacation Rental Tech and Marketing space has really seen an explosion in the last few years and we feel we can really help to drive traffic and create rich content for them."

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

