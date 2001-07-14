The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (“Energy Vault” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NRGV) f/k/a Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE: NXU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Energy Vault is subject of a report issued by Culper Research on July 21, 2022, titled: “Energy Vault (NRGV): Gravitational Pull to Zero.” The report claims that “NRGV’s scientific and economic claims about the Vault hold no grounding in reality and the Company’s order book and financial projections are not to be relied upon.” Based on this report, shares of Energy Vault fell by 6% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006169/en/