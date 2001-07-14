Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Weber, Inc. (“Weber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEBR) on behalf of Weber stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Weber has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

On July 25, 2022, before the market opened, Weber announced its preliminary third quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing net sales between $525 million and $530 million. The Company announced a net loss for the quarter, claiming that “profitability was negatively impacted by” factorings including “promotional activity to enhance retail sell through.” The Company also announced that CEO Chris Scherzinger “is departing.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.21, or 16%, to close at $6.30 per share on July 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

