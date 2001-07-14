Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (“Enochian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENOB) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Enochian securities between September 24, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 26, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Enochian is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company that purportedly researches and develops pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis B virus, influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer.

Enochian and its top management have credited Serhat Gumrukcu (“Gumrukcu”), Enochian’s co-founder and largest shareholder, as a “genius” and the “inventor” of the technology and science behind the Company’s product pipeline.

Enochian has multiple consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech Bio, LLC, a California limited liability company (“G-Tech”), and G Health Research Foundation, a not-for-profit entity organized under the laws of California doing business as Seraph Research Institute (“SRI”), both of which are controlled by Gumrukcu.

On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Gumrukcu had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

On this news, Enochian’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or 36.97%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report on Enochian entitled “Miracle Cures and Murder For Hire: How A Spoon-Bending Turkish Magician Built A $600 Million Nasdaq-Listed Scam Based On A Lifetime Of Lies” (the “Hindenburg Report”). The Hindenburg Report noted that the individual in whose murder Gumrukcu was implicated, Gregory Davis, “was murdered . . . just 19 days before Gumrukcu was scheduled to appear in court to defend himself against felony fraud allegations related to a 2016 deal with Davis” and that “[f]ederal prosecutors argued that the prospective merger deal that eventually resulted in Enochian going public served as a key motive for the murder.” The Hindenburg Report also stated that “[u]nbeknownst to investors (but known to Enochian’s senior leadership) Gumrukcu’s latest arrest for a murder conspiracy is simply the most recent in a string of alleged crimes by Gumrukcu,” who “was arrested based on accusations of falsely posing as a doctor” in his native Turkey in 2012 and “[i]n February 2017, Gumrukcu was arrested by authorities after the State of California accused him of a slew of white-collar crimes, including fraud, identity theft, and check kiting – a total of 14 felonies.” The Hindenburg Report further stated that “[w]e have been unable to find any jurisdiction in which Gumrukcu is licensed as a medical doctor” and that “Gumrukcu looks to have purchased a fake Russian medical degree on the black market[.]”

On this news, Enochian’s stock price fell $1.495 per share, or 28.42%, to close at $3.765 per share on June 1, 2022.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor and had no verifiable degrees beyond high school; (ii) accordingly, the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian’s product pipeline, purportedly invented by Gumrukcu, were dubious at best; (iii) accordingly, the Defendants had significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company’s product pipeline; (iv) Enochian’s senior leadership knew Gumrukcu had a criminal history that included fraud; (v) accordingly, Enochian’s reliance on Gumrukcu, and its consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech and SRI, subjected the Company to a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm, as well as threatened the integrity of the Company’s scientific findings; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

