Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MNSO) on behalf of MINISO stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MINISO has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation concerns whether MINISO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 15, 2020, MINISO conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 30.4 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), priced at $20.00 per ADS.

On July 26, 2022, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) published a short report concerning MINISO. Citing a “seven-month investigation of Chinese corporate records and store level data,” the Blue Orca report alleged, among other things, that “hundreds of [MINISO] stores are secretly owned and operated by MINISO executives or individuals closely connected to the chairman” and that “Chinese corporate filings also indicate . . . that the chairman siphoned hundreds of millions from the public company through opaque Caribbean jurisdictions as the middleman in a crooked headquarters deal.”

On this news, the price of MINISO’s ADS declined intraday to $6.13, $0.87 lower than the July 26, 2022 opening price and $13.87 below the IPO price.

