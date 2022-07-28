AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $205.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.22%), MSFT(2.95%), and UNH(2.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FDX by 9,438 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.68.

On 07/28/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $227.63 per share and a market cap of $59.15Bil. The stock has returned -18.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 60,781 shares in NYSE:DAL, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.15 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Delta Air Lines Inc traded for a price of $31.5 per share and a market cap of $20.20Bil. The stock has returned -23.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NOC by 4,046 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $459.05.

On 07/28/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $445.81 per share and a market cap of $69.30Bil. The stock has returned 24.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-book ratio of 5.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 7,326-share investment in NYSE:MCD. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.29 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $258.89 per share and a market cap of $191.46Bil. The stock has returned 7.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.09 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 5,528 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.3.

On 07/28/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $298.91 per share and a market cap of $307.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

