J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 731 stocks valued at a total of $1.25Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.93%), QQQ(3.07%), and SPY(2.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. bought 259,067 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 294,237. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $49.98 per share and a market cap of $20.95Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. bought 43,093 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 137,322. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/28/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $306.81 per share and a market cap of $170.19Bil. The stock has returned -15.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

During the quarter, J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. bought 87,557 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 90,962. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.08 per share and a market cap of $20.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. bought 20,983 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 36,270. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.66 per share and a market cap of $263.23Bil. The stock has returned -7.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:PCEF by 381,017 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.87.

On 07/28/2022, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF traded for a price of $19.58 per share and a market cap of $720.35Mil. The stock has returned -13.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

