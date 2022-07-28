Live Oak Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1741 TIBURON DRIVE WILMINGTON, NC 28403

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $475.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(4.24%), DLTR(3.43%), and AAPL(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 43,870 shares in NYSE:BA, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.21 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $156.09 per share and a market cap of $92.63Bil. The stock has returned -29.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -101.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 129,121-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.83 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $39.85 per share and a market cap of $30.50Bil. The stock has returned -41.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.12 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 40,106-share investment in ARCA:AGG. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.45 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.32 per share and a market cap of $82.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 245,114 shares in NAS:WBD, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.65 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $15.15 per share and a market cap of $36.77Bil. The stock has returned -47.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-book ratio of 0.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 63,272 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 07/28/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $44.91 per share and a market cap of $188.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.