VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) brought together over 250 attendees for its first Developer Conference on July 14, 2022, with representation from over 65 organizations including media networks, content distributors, studios, app developers, and tech partners.

VIZIO Rolls Out Innovations During Inaugural Developer Conference (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Hosting VIZIO’s inaugural Developer Conference this year is especially exciting, as we are able to showcase the way we’ve revolutionized the marketplace over the past two decades,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO. “We’re looking forward to the continued innovation we will deliver to consumers coming out of this event.”

The conference included sessions from key members of VIZIO’s product, software, and engineering teams who walked through VIZIO’s platform, and the capabilities offered for creating unique entertainment experiences. VIZIO showcased its latest hardware and software innovations, showing developers and content partners how to easily integrate and launch an application on the VIZIO platform for millions of users to enjoy.

During the conference, VIZIO unveiled its Preferred Developer Program, created to optimize and accelerate the onboarding process for new content partners by providing a list of preferred development partners who specialize in building solutions for the VIZIO platform. This program is available nationwide and helps connect certified developers and content distributors, big and small, to build apps and experiences for VIZIO Smart TVs.

Developers were able to hear firsthand about:

Efficiently building and launching an app on the VIZIO platform to quickly deliver even more content to consumers

Integrating with VIZIO’s payment & subscription management platform, VIZIO Account

Inclusion in VIZIO Voice and universal search through metadata integration to promote enhanced discoverability

Promotion and exposure on the VIZIO platform thanks to VIZIO’s content-forward Home Screen

VIZIO’s latest advancements in its direct-to-device advertising business, which will help partners further enhance the ad-supported consumer experience

